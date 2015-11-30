FRANKFURT Nov 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0740 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Daimler plans to launch a version of its GLC SUV with a hydrogen fuel cell engine in 2017, which would make it the first German carmaker to bring the technology to market, Automobilwoche cited company sources as saying.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The lender has been devising complex international tax avoidance strategies for some of its largest clients, including AB InBev and Archer Daniels Midland, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing documents and people familiar with the matter.

The FT cited a Deutsche Bank statement saying that the proposed transactions were "never executed".

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated unchanged

The stock exchange operator will launch on Monday an amended form of share placements on its public market, encouraging investors to trade large blocks of shares hidden from public view without breaching new rules on controversial "dark pools", the Financial Times reported.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.1 pct higher

The airline on Saturday signed an agreement with services union Verdi on pay for about 33,000 ground personnel.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Briefing due on the reinsurer's preparations for the EU's new Solvency II risk capital rules, which take effect on Jan. 1.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The software maker expects revenues from its cloud business to surpass traditional software licensing revenues in 2018, CFO Luka Mucic told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The company has submitted an offer to the Australian government for a submarine contract that could be worth tens of billions of euros, it said on Monday.

UTILITIES

RWE indicated 0.6 pct higher

E.ON indicated 0.7 pct higher

Germany could share responsibility for phasing out nuclear power with energy firms by setting up a publicly managed trust, environment minister Barbara Hendricks told Deutschlandfunk radio.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The carmaker will have to recall 2.46 million cars fitted with the illegal emission control software in Germany alone, newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday.

Separately, VW top executives knew a year ago that some of the company's cars were markedly less fuel efficient than had been officially stated, Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

No indication available for Vonovia

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1.1 pct higher

Patrizia Immobilien indicated 3.9 pct higher

Deutsche Wohnen has agreed to buy a property portfolio worth about 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from Patrizia Immobilien, potentially upsetting a takeover bid for the German property firm by peer Vonovia.

Separately, extraordinary general meeting of Vonovia shareholders due to start at 0900 GMT. They are to vote on Vonovia's hostile 14 billion euro bid for Deutsche Wohnen.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 2.1 pct higher

Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary results on Nov. 19 and raised its sales and earnings forecasts for 2015.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October retail sales -0.4 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.

German preliminary inflation data for November due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.1 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.1 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)