ADIDAS

Adidas is set to put hockey equipment maker Reebok-CCM up for sale early next year, the New York Post reported on its website, citing a person close to the situation as saying. It tried unsuccessfully to sell CCM for $150 million in 2013, the paper said.

CARMAKERS

German November car registrations due.

Carmakers also reported U.S. car sales for November late on Tuesday, with Volkswagen sales down 25 percent and BMW brand sales up 3.2 percent. Mercedes pushed back publication of its sales figures.

LUFTHANSA

The airline's management and unions are expected to meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss job and growth prospects.

Separately, Air France-KLM's Transavia airline is to become the first low-cost carrier to set up a base at Munich airport as it expands to compete with budget rivals Ryanair, easyJet and Lufthansa's Eurowings.

RWE

The utility is in talks to sell shares to parties including Australia's Macquarie following the planned flotation of a 10 percent stake next year, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing company sources.

SIEMENS

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said late on Tuesday that Siemens rival Alstom should use the proceeds of the sale of its energy unit to make acquisitions abroad and could consider a tie-up with Canadian rival Bombardier .

THYSSENKRUPP

The company's Industrial Solutions division is facing tough competition from Chinese competitors in Africa who offer project packages including financing, division chief Jens Michael Wegmann told Boersen-Zeitung. But it still aims to keep an operating margin of 6-7 percent and reach sales of 8 billion euros in the medium term, he said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Nikkei reports that Volkswagen's November car sales in Japan fell 30 percent.

Standard & Poor's has cut Volkswagen to "BBB+" from "A-", citing the emissions scandal.

Volkswagen's commercial vehicles business is set to let the contracts of about 300 temporary workers at its commercial vehicle business in Hanover, Germany, run out at the end of January, daily Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

The Porsche-Piech family clan, which control a majority of the voting rights in Volkswagen, is convinced the German automaker and its hometown of Wolfsburg can overcome the emissions scandal, the Porsche chairman said.

Separately, German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH has been accused of conspiring with Volkswagen to evade diesel emissions standards in at least 11 million vehicles worldwide in a class action lawsuit filed late on Monday.

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Vonovia launched its formal offer for Deutsche Wohnen, saying shareholders of the real estate group would have until Jan. 26 to tender their shares.

HUGO BOSS

Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said he "did not rule out" that the fashion group could reach 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of annual sales next year, according to an interview in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

WIRECARD

The electronic payment service provider said late on Tuesday it expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to 280-300 million euros from an expected 2015 figure of 223-232 million.

EDAG

First day of trading due.

German automotive engineering group Edag has priced its initial public offer at the bottom of its prospective price range, the company said on Tuesday, raising some 191 million euros for its owner.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - Citigroup cuts the stock to "neutral"

K+S - HSBC cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy", lowers its price target to 25 euros from 26.5 euros

LINDE - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers its price target to 160 euros from 185 euros. Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers its price target to 160 euros from 215 euros

