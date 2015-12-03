FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB RATE DECISION

Euro zone core inflation unexpectedly slowed in November, offering yet another argument for the European Central Bank to ease policy on Thursday as price growth looks set to stay below its target for years to come.

ALLIANZ

Indicated unchanged

The insurer is among the consortia bidding for London City Airport, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The lender is embarking on a major computer systems upgrade that will help it to make greater use of so-called "big data" to provide a detailed picture of how, when and where customers interact with it, the bank's chief data officer said in an interview.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Mercedes-Benz sales in the United States dropped 11.7 percent in November, due to popular model lines running out and a limited availability of top-selling SUVs, the luxury division's parent company Daimler said on Wednesday.

Separately, North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell by almost 60 percent year-on-year to 16,600 units in November, the lowest order level in more than three years, ACT Research said.

E.ON

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The group's renewable unit holds an investor call from 1600 GMT.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The airline and its main unions have agreed to improve to work on improving trust, cooperation and communication, they said late on Wednesday after a meeting to talk about jobs and future growth prospects to defuse tensions in long-running pay disputes.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Premium unit Audi's supervisory board due to meet. CEO Rupert Stadler is expected to brief the board on the state of negotiations with U.S. authorities and progress in finding technical fixes for vehicles affected by the emissions scandal.

VW supervisory board members are concerned that Stadler could be exposed to a conflict of interest heading the carmaker and at the same time working at three private trusts for the Piech family, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources close to the supervisory board.

German foreign carmakers' association VDIK due to hold annual press conference.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Citi adds to Focus List Europe

E.ON - Jefferies starts with "Buy" rating, 10.50 euro price target

RWE - Jefferies starts with "Hold" rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.01, Shanghai stocks +1.37 pct at close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Markit services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 55.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

