BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The industrial group aims to boost profitability of its steel business by improving its IT infrastructure and relations with suppliers and customers, division head Andreas Goss said in an interview with Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The carmaker has told banks supplying a 20 billion-euro credit line that it would sell assets if it finds no other way of repaying the one-year loan, two people familiar with the matter said.
Luxury division Audi has appointed a new chairman and a new development chief at a meeting of its supervisory board as it struggles to recover from an emissions scandal.
BMW
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Switzerland's Federal Administrative Court has upheld a 156 million Swiss franc ($157 million) fine against the German luxury carmaker that anti-trust authorities levied in 2012, the court said on Friday.
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The lender elected former Deutsche Telekom finance chief Karl-Gerhard Eick as chairman.
SNP AG
No indicated available
The company plans to buy a majority stake in Singapore-based Astrums Consulting.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF DEC. 21
MDAX
IN: COVESTRO, STROEER
OUT: MAN, KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
TECDAX
IN: SILTRONIC
OUT: MANZ
SDAX
IN: SCOUT24, SCHAEFFLER, WCM, HYPOPORT
OUT: STROEER, TOM TAILOR, GESCO , SHW
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GEA GROUP - Jefferies lowers to "Hold" from "Buy".
SAF HOLLAND - Deutsche Bank cuts to "Hold" from "Buy".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct.
Time: 7.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders rose more than expected in October due mainly to stronger demand from the euro zone, data showed on Friday, signalling that Europe's biggest economy may be gaining steam at the end of this year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
