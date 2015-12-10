FRANKFURT Dec 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 4.7 percent lower

The German steel distributor said it has completely written off the goodwill on its North American operations and expects a group net loss of 350 to 380 million euros this year.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The telecom operator plans to use its customer data to improve its services, Chief Executive Thorsten Dirks told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Capital Markets Day due at 0900 GMT.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

News conference due at 1000 GMT to provide update on diesel investigation and reorganisation.

FRAPORT

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Frankfurt Airport passenger traffic dropped 11.3 percent in November to 3.9 million.

AIXTRON

Indicated 25.7 percent percent

The chip equipment maker said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with its Chinese customer San'an Optoelectronics to cut an order for its AIX R6 MOCVD systems from 50 to three systems, which have already been delivered.

BERTRANDT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Q4 results due.

HORNBACH BAUMARKT

Indicated 14.4 percent lower

Hornbach Baumarkt said full-year EBIT was no longer expected to roughly match the year-ago level of 109.8 million euros but would rather fall short of it.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

HANNOVER RE - RBC raises to "sector perform" from "underperform"

BAYER - HSBC raises to "buy" fom "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 7.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by James Regan and Harro ten Wolde)