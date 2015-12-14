UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Dec 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.0 pct higher
German financial market watchdog Bafin has watered down its criticism of Deutsche Bank in a draft final report of the regulator's investigation into the manipulation of benchmark interest rates, Der Spiegel magazine said on Friday.
Separately, Argentina's new government is negotiating with a group of banks including Deutsche Bank for a credit line worth up to $7 billion to bolster its low foreign reserves and help it lift capital controls, a banking source said on Friday.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
Warren Buffett has cut his stake in Munich Re again, to 4.6 percent from 9.7 percent, a regulatory filing showed late on Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
Volkswagen plans to reduce the variety of components it uses in its VW brand vehicles by at least a quarter to save money, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, citing an internal letter to managers.
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
No indication available for Vonovia
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.3 pct higher
Germany's second-largest real estate group Deutsche Wohnen on Monday urged shareholders not to accept a hostile takeover bid from larger rival Vonovia, saying the offer's structure and value was "inadequate".
AIRBUS
No indication available
British private equity investor Cinven has teamed up with German space technology group OHB to bid for Airbus's defence electronics unit, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Acquisitions in emerging markets with a price tag of 50-70 million euros ($55-77 million) are always possible, Gerresheimer's finance chief told the Boersen-Zeitung, adding that he aims for a secure investment-grade rating by spring 2018, when 300 million euros of bonds are due for refinancing.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The company's CIMIC Group unit announced a share buy-back of up to 10 percent of its ordinary shares over the next 12 months.
LANXESS
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
Lanxess plans to invest a three-digit million-euro amount in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2016, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told the Rheinische Post.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 2.6 pct higher
Atmel said it had received an unsolicited offer rivalling a bid by Dialog. It said the offer would give Atmel shareholders $9.00 in cash per share, with the option to receive shares of the acquirer worth up to $1 billion.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 1.6 pct lower
Sales growth is the top priority for online pet food retailer Zooplus at the moment and the gross margin is likely to fall next year, the company's finance chief told the Euro am Sonntag.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Jefferies raises to "buy" from "hold"
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
HAPAG LLOYD - Berenberg, HSBC, Citigroup all start with "buy"; Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs start with "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq -2.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.8 pct at Monday's close, Shanghai stocks +2.5 pct.
Time: 0718 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz)
