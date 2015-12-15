FRANKFURT Dec 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 1.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.9 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 2.1 percent higher

The European parliament's environmental committee voted on Monday against new car pollution rules they say are too lenient in the light of the Volkswagen scandal which exposed loopholes in existing emissions tests.

European car sales rose 13.7 percent in November, according to industry data published on Tuesday, with U.S. brands recording strong gains as Volkswagen continued to pay the price of its diesel emissions test-rigging scandal.

VOLKSWAGEN

German authorities will review emissions and fuel usage of Volkswagen diesel vehicles in a second testing round once the company has installed fixes in cars caught up in a cheating scandal, a German newspaper reported on Monday.

To guarantee transparency, the test results including raw data will be published in full, Die Welt daily quoted a spokesman for Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt as saying.

Separately, a Chinese environmental group said it has sued Volkswagen over its use of software to rig emissions tests, in what state-owned media calls the first public interest lawsuit over the scandal in the German company's biggest global market.

METRO

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

German retailer Metro expects sales and earnings to rise again in the 2015/16 fiscal year despite the tough economic climate after reporting better-than-expected operating earnings for the fourth quarter.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 11.3 percent lower

Dialog Semiconductor slashed its quarterly revenue guidance, citing weaker-than-expected demand at its Mobile Systems segment, which makes chips used in mobile phones like Apple's big-screen iPhone.

EVOTEC

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

The company announced an extension of its partnership with Spero Therapeutics.

STABILUS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Annual report due. The company published Q4 results on Nov. 27 and said it expected to generate revenue of around 660 million euros in 2016.

BALDA

No indication available

Italy's Stevanato Group has made an 80 million euro bid to take over the operational business of medical injection molder Balda, more than an offer from automotive supplier Heitkamp & Thumann, Balda said on Monday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AIXTRON - Barclays cuts the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight", lowers target price to 5 euros from 10 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW sentiment index for December due at 1000 CET. Economic sentiment seen at 15.0 vs 10.4, current conditions at 54.2 vs 54.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9117 euros) ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)