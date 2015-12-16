BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday , according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FED POLICY

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce at 1900 GMT a rate hike, with markets prepared for an initial 25 basis point "liftoff" that would move the Fed's target rate from the zero lower bound to a range of between 0.25 and 0.50 percentage points.

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

The European Union is set to agree a six-month extension of its economic sanctions on Russia on Friday, once Italy's prime minister has discussed the issue with his fellow leaders at a summit in Brussels, diplomats said on Tuesday.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The sports firm's CEO, Herbert Hainer, does not rule out an end to its long-running sponsorship of FIFA should world soccer's governing body not successfully reform itself, he told Handelsblatt.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Pimco's CIO said investors have been overreacting to the credit turmoil, stemming from the junk-bond fund collapse at Third Avenue Management, and that the Newport Beach, California-based firm is looking to take advantage of the sell-off.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher

Germany's environmental lobby group DUH is due to hold a press conference in Berlin to present the results of further tests of the emissions of various vehicles.

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated 1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent higher

The European Banking Authority gave banks in the European Union more flexibility than anticipated in how to manage their exposure to shadow banking, in final guidelines published on Tuesday, and delayed the start date by a year to 2017.

Also, Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy Commerzbank's Luxembourg private banking franchise with close to 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in assets under management, Baer announced on Wednesday.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Henkel's U.S. unit said it was buying Magna-Tech Manufacturing, headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, a provider of vacuum impregnation services. Magna-Tech will operate as part of Henkel's adhesive technologies business.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has put the brakes on 250 million euros of funding it had approved to help build a new VW factory in Poland, according to two sources at the development bank.

Separately, the EU's anti-fraud office confirmed it is investigating VW over the use of EU R&D funds, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

German broadcaster ZDF aired a programme in which tests carried out by the Bern University of Applied Sciences on VW, Daimler and BMW cars showed higher emissions than in lab tests.

The carmaker will also brief workers at its Dresden plant on Wednesday about the factory's future use.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The group reported an 8 percent rise in full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 130.6 million euros, beating consensus for 125 million.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Microchip Technology Inc is the semiconductor manufacturer which made the $3.8 billion unsolicited offer for Dialog target Atmel Corp that was disclosed last week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company upped its 2015 EBITDA forecast to 105 million euros, from a previous 95-100 million euros, after good business development in October and November.

WIRECARD

Indicated unchanged

U.S. rival Global Payments will buy smaller peer Heartland Payment Systems in a $4.3 billion cash-and-stock deal that will expand its merchant base and reach at a very competitive time in the industry.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

The company said it was launching its fourth institutional real estate fund with a volume of around 270 million euros, adding its loan-to-value ratio would decline by about 4 percent.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

9-month results due.

STEILMANN

No indication available

Recently floated Steilmann slashed its full-year sales and earnings targets due to weather conditions, predicting flat sales and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 40-40 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TLG IMMOBILIEN - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral", lifts target price to 19.50 euros from 17.80 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

JOEY'S PIZZA

Britain's Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DPG) said on Tuesday it was forming a joint venture with Domino's Pizza Enterprises (DPE) to buy Joey's Pizza for 45 million euros, creating Germany's largest pizza delivery group.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

The German rail operator's Chief Executive Ruediger Grube is due to present turnaround plans to the supervisory board.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 53.0 vs 52.9 points, services PMI seen at 55.5 vs 55.6 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

