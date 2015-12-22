UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Dec 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
The insurer's Euler Hermes credit insurance division and partner EOS said they plan to sell their joint venture Buergel to Italy's CRIF.
BMW
Indicated 0.9 pct higher
U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday fined BMW $10 million, part of a $40 million civil settlement over the German automaker's safety lapses.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The cement maker lifted its forecast for annual synergies from the planned takeover of Italcementi to as much as 400 million euros ($437 million) from 2018, its chief executive told German daily Mannheimer Morgen. The CEO also predicted "very solid" 2015 earnings.
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
The company said on Monday it had signed a share purchase agreement with French private equity firm Apax Partners for the takeover of all of its commercial satellite communication business.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The construction materials maker said it closed the acquisition of Italian clay tile manufacturer Ceprano Coperture.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 0714 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German GfK consumer sentiment for January rises to 9.4 points, up from 9.3 in December.
German November import prices down 0.2 pct m/m, -3.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
