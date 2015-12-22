FRANKFURT Dec 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

The insurer's Euler Hermes credit insurance division and partner EOS said they plan to sell their joint venture Buergel to Italy's CRIF.

BMW

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday fined BMW $10 million, part of a $40 million civil settlement over the German automaker's safety lapses.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

The cement maker lifted its forecast for annual synergies from the planned takeover of Italcementi to as much as 400 million euros ($437 million) from 2018, its chief executive told German daily Mannheimer Morgen. The CEO also predicted "very solid" 2015 earnings.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

The company said on Monday it had signed a share purchase agreement with French private equity firm Apax Partners for the takeover of all of its commercial satellite communication business.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The construction materials maker said it closed the acquisition of Italian clay tile manufacturer Ceprano Coperture.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 0714 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment for January rises to 9.4 points, up from 9.3 in December.

German November import prices down 0.2 pct m/m, -3.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

