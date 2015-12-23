FRANKFURT Dec 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Sequa Petroleum has called off a planned $602 million purchase of Norwegian offshore field interests from Wintershall, the oil and gas subsidiary of BASF, citing a poor market environment.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Porsche workers have agreed to concessions worth several hundred million euros to secure production of an all-electric sports car at the manufacturer's biggest plant, a spokesman for the company said.

Separately Volkswagen's U.S. lawyer told Handelsblatt that the carmaker had not set a financial limit for negotiations with customers about damages after its "Dieselgate" scandal.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Henkel has filed a request with Brazilian antitrust regulators to review a decision to approve Coty Inc's purchase last month of Hypermarcas SA's beauty care unit.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

No indication available

The company has agreed to sell Spheros Group to French automotive group Valeo. The transaction will result in a capital gain of 15-18 million euros ($16.4-19.7 million) and will contribute as much as 4 million euros to first-quarter earnings.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

