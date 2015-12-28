FRANKFURT Dec 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EUROPEAN SECURITY

Vienna police said on Saturday a "friendly" intelligence service had warned European capitals of the possibility of a shooting or bomb attack before New Year, prompting police across the continent to increase security measures.

ADIDAS

Indicated unchanged

The company expects sourcing costs to rise by half a billion euros in 2016 due to negative currency effects, CFO Robin Stalker told Boersen-Zeitung, adding he was very happy about business in 2015.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Commerzbank has sued four banks in the United States, claiming that they failed to properly monitor billions of dollars in toxic mortgage-backed securities acquired by the German lender before the 2008 financial crisis.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Banca Monte dei Paschi has signed a binding agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche Bank vehicle, Italy's third-largest bank said on Monday.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

E.ON supervisory board Chairman Werner Wenning criticised Germany's shift to greener energy, saying it had failed to reach its goals of improved cost effectiveness, security of supply and environmental protection, according to an interview in weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.9 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated 0.4 percent higher

Germany plans legislation requiring random drug and alcohol testing of pilots, hoping to reduce the risk of a repeat of the Germanwings crash in March, Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt was quoted as saying on Sunday.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus subsidiary Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with Inmarsat to build two next generation mobile communications satellites.

OSRAM

Indicated 0.5 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Siemens may consider to sell its 17 percent stake in Osram to an Asian investor, Handelsblatt says, citing industry sources.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The group does not exclude to update its 2020 financial targets early next year as profitability increases faster than expected, CEO Joachim Kreuzburg told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

SCHALTBAU HOLDING

Indicated unchanged

The company said late Tuesday it exercised its option to acquire a majority in Spain's Albatros S.L., raising its stake to about 92 percent from 40 percent.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Hans-Peter Porsche, the grandson of Beetle designer Ferdinand Porsche, plans to leave the supervisory board of Porsche SE in the next two to four years to make way for his son Daniell, Porsche told weekly paper Sonntag Aktuell.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.6 pct.

Time: 6.17 GMT.

IPO

German gaming publisher Gamigo AG is considering a listing, German paper Boersen-Zeitung reported on Thursday, adding this could float on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt stock exchange in the first half of 2016.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze, Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle)