FRANKFURT Dec 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT. The
Frankfurt stock exchange is due to close at 1300 GMT ahead of
the New Year's holiday.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SAP
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
A U.S. federal judge identified the former president of
Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, as one of several alleged
co-conspirators in a bribery scheme that helped SAP to sell
millions of dollars in software to Panama, according to a
document reviewed by Reuters.
TALANX
Indicated 0.5 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The group is focusing on growth abroad, CEO Torsten Leue
told Boersen-Zeitung.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
