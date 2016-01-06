FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters)

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ALLIANZ

The flagship fund of the insurer's Pacific Investment Management Co unit posted an inflow of $1.3 billion in December on clients' reinvestments of capital gains. That marked the fund's first inflow since April 2013.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Of America's December U.S. sales totaled 30,956 units, down 9.1 percent.

The head of Volkswagen's top selling brand said Tuesday he is "confident" the German automaker will reach agreement with U.S regulators to bring nearly 500,000 diesel vehicles into compliance with U.S. emissions laws.

BMW

Sales of BMW brand vehicles in the United States fell 16.6 percent to 34,625 vehicles in December.

DAIMLER

Mercedes-Benz USA sales for December were up 1.7 percent versus the 38,270 sold in December 2014.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

VOLKSWAGEN PREF - EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO OUTPERFORM RATING

SAP - BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 80 EUROS; RATING OVERWEIGHT

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.2 pct.

Time: 6.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December Markit Services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 55.4, unchanged from the previous month.

