BERLIN Jan 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 3.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA

China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan on Thursday, sending regional currencies and stock markets tumbling as investors feared the Asian giant could trigger competitive currency devaluations from trading partners.

BAYER

Indicated 3.4 pct lower

An insecticide widely used on cotton plants and citrus groves can harm bees that come into contact with those crops under certain conditions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday. Bayer CropScience said it was reviewing the findings.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 3.3 pct lower

Deutsche Telekom is facing growing pressure from investors and lawmakers to ensure proper treatment of workers at its American business T-Mobile US.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 2.6 pct lower

Merck said it and Biocartis will to collaborate on new liquid biopsy technology for RAS biomarker testing.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 2.6 pct lower

Reinsurance prices fell at the start of 2016 and are expected to remain under pressure in the coming months, though the pace of decline is moderating, reinsurance brokers said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 4.5 pct lower

The German automaker assumes it will have to buy back about 115,000 cars in the United States as a result of the emissions scandal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Audi aims to increase the share of electric cars to a quarter of its U.S. deliveries by about 2026 as the luxury brand steps up efforts to improve battery technology, the head of its U.S. operations said on Wednesday.

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Vonovia down 1.9 pct in Frankfurt trading

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1.9 pct lower

Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia appealed on Thursday to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen to back its bid for the No. 2 property player.

METRO

Indicated 1.7 pct lower

The retailer said it has closed the sale of its cash and carry wholesale business in Vietnam, with an EBIT effect of over 400 mln eur to be booked in the first quarter.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.7 pct lower

The drug discovery partnership company signed a multi-year sample management deal with Belgium's UCB. No financial details were disclosed.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Barclays raises to "Overweight" from "Equal weight"

CONTINENTAL - HSBC cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"

HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO - HSCB starts with "Buy" rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -7.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Nov industrial orders rise more than expected at +1.5 pct m/m.

German Nov retail sales below consensus at +0.2 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y in real terms.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)