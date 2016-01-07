UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN Jan 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 3.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
CHINA
China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan on Thursday, sending regional currencies and stock markets tumbling as investors feared the Asian giant could trigger competitive currency devaluations from trading partners.
BAYER
Indicated 3.4 pct lower
An insecticide widely used on cotton plants and citrus groves can harm bees that come into contact with those crops under certain conditions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday. Bayer CropScience said it was reviewing the findings.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 3.3 pct lower
Deutsche Telekom is facing growing pressure from investors and lawmakers to ensure proper treatment of workers at its American business T-Mobile US.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 2.6 pct lower
Merck said it and Biocartis will to collaborate on new liquid biopsy technology for RAS biomarker testing.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 2.6 pct lower
Reinsurance prices fell at the start of 2016 and are expected to remain under pressure in the coming months, though the pace of decline is moderating, reinsurance brokers said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 4.5 pct lower
The German automaker assumes it will have to buy back about 115,000 cars in the United States as a result of the emissions scandal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Audi aims to increase the share of electric cars to a quarter of its U.S. deliveries by about 2026 as the luxury brand steps up efforts to improve battery technology, the head of its U.S. operations said on Wednesday.
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Vonovia down 1.9 pct in Frankfurt trading
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1.9 pct lower
Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia appealed on Thursday to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen to back its bid for the No. 2 property player.
METRO
Indicated 1.7 pct lower
The retailer said it has closed the sale of its cash and carry wholesale business in Vietnam, with an EBIT effect of over 400 mln eur to be booked in the first quarter.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.7 pct lower
The drug discovery partnership company signed a multi-year sample management deal with Belgium's UCB. No financial details were disclosed.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - Barclays raises to "Overweight" from "Equal weight"
CONTINENTAL - HSBC cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"
HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO - HSCB starts with "Buy" rating
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -7.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Nov industrial orders rise more than expected at +1.5 pct m/m.
German Nov retail sales below consensus at +0.2 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y in real terms.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
