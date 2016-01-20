BERLIN/FRANKFURT Jan 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.9 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2 percent lower

The industrial group's business in China will not suffer even if growth in the world's second-biggest economy were to slow further this year, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller has the backing of top players on the carmaker's supervisory board, a spokesman said, dismissing rumours that support for him is crumbling due to his handling of the emissions crisis in the United States.

A former Federal Bureau of Investigation director was named on Tuesday to help settle more than 500 lawsuits filed against VW over its excess diesel emissions, after no parties filed objections last week.

VW said it plans to hire more external specialists to deal with the fallout in the U.S. from its emissions scandal.

Also, Europe's Industry Commissioner has written to the CEO of Volkswagen asking for detailed information on cars affected by the emissions scandal and calling for Europeans to be compensated in the same way as U.S. customers.

TALANX

No indication available

Subsidiary HDI Global plans to exit the business of providing insurance cover for commercial airlines, HDI Global chief Christian Hinsch told Handelsblatt.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

U.S. rival Microchip Technology announced a deal to buy Atmel, a few days after Dialog said it would not raise its rival offer.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

At least three of the company's start-up firms will be profitable by the end of 2017, Chief Executive Oliver Samwer told Handelsblatt.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

VOLKSWAGEN - Citigroup starts with "buy" rating, 163 euro price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -3.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.0 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December producer prices -0.5 pct m/m, -2.3 pct y/y. Had been seen -0.4 pct m/m, -2.2 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

