UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Jan 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
SAP
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
SAP on Friday raised its 2017 outlook for revenue and profit to the upper end of expectations, marking the progress it is making turning itself into an Internet-based, cloud supplier from a packaged software firm.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The competition for a A$50 billion ($34.6 billion) contract to build Australia's next submarine fleet is narrowing to a race between Japan and France as a bid from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems TKAG.DE (TKMS) loses ground over technical concerns, multiple sources said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
South Korea's antitrust regulator is probing Volkswagen AG over its advertising claims on emissions from its cars, an official at the agency told Reuters on Friday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LEG IMMOBILIEN - GOLDMAN SACHS lowers to "SELL" from "ADD"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei closes +5.9 pct, Shanghai stocks close +1.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 53.0 vs 53.2, Services PMI at 55.6 vs 56.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
