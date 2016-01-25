FRANKFURT Jan 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The sporting goods maker is ending its sponsorship of the International Association of Athletics Federation in the wake of a recent doping scandal, the BBC reported, citing sources.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The insurer on Friday said it would continue to cooperate with its partner China Pacific Insurance Group (CPIC) , even after reducing its stake in China's third-largest insurer.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.3 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 1.4 percent higher

U.S. regulators on Friday announced a new recall of about 5 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata Corp air bags, covering some automakers not previously affected by one of the biggest auto safety recalls in U.S. history, including Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told German weekly Welt am Sonntag that a recent trip to Silicon Valley revealed that Apple and Google have made more progress on automotive projects than he had assumed.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The German lender's management board is bracing for a wave of resignations from London-based investment bankers and traders unhappy with lower bonus payouts, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said.

A group of 11 banks including Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a total of more than $63 million to settle allegations that they misled the Commonwealth of Virginia and its retirement system about residential mortgage backed-securities, Attorney General Mark R. Herring said on Friday.

Separately, Bloomberg cited sources as saying at least six banks involved in a Swiss investigation of alleged Libor interest rate-rigging are in settlement talks.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Europe's biggest industrial group has agreed to buy CD-adapco, a privately held U.S. engineering software firm, for close to $1 billion in cash, according to a person familiar with the matter.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Euro am Sonntag that consolidation in the European steel industry may happen through partnerships rather than takeovers.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

VW's development of software to cheat diesel-emissions tests was an open secret in the company department striving to make its engines meet environmental standards, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Friday, citing results from VW's internal investigation.

Volkswagen's China chief said on Saturday he's optimistic in the company's outlook for this year, saying "volume isn't everything" in the competition with General Motors Co GM.N to lead the world's largest car market.

AIRBUS

Up 2.8 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Iran has struck a provisional deal with Europe's Airbus to buy 127 jets, including eight A-380 superjumbo planes.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Rhoen Klinikum said it had been informed by Asklepios Kliniken that Asklepios may raise its stake in Rhoen and that it intends to obtain an appropriate representation on the supervisory board. Rhoen said Asklepios Kliniken does not intend to change the capital structure of the corporation.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The ATM maker on Sunday raised its forecast for operating profit after first-quarter earnings jumped 46 percent thanks to higher sales and restructuring.

TLG

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Commercial real estate investor TLG Immobilien will continue expanding through acquisitions in 2016 with about 250 million euros in its war chest, Chief Financial Officer Peter Finkbeiner told Germany's Boersen-Zeitung.

AURELIUS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Aurelius had a record year in 2015 with revenues exceeding 3 billion euros, and remains on the lookout for takeover targets, Chief Executive Dirk Markus told German weekly Euro am Sonntag.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

WINCOR NIXDORF - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - RBC raises to "outperform", lifts price target to 88 euros from 87 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +2.0 pct, Nasdaq +2.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January Ifo sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 108.5 vs 108.7, Current Conditions unchanged at 112.8, Expectations at 104.1 vs 104.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)