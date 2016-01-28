FRANKFURT Jan 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FED

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial developments, signaling it had accounted for a stock market selloff but wasn't ready to abandon a plan to tighten monetary policy this year.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.2 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank posted a pretax loss of 1.15 billion euros in its investment bank in the fourth quarter as revenues in its cash cow bond trading activities slumped and litigation costs weighed on earnings.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank planned ot cut about half its employees in Brazil as it moves trading elsewhere.

Also, German prosecutors in Wuppertal have obtained evidence showing 129 banks used "cum/ex" dividend stock trading products that could be used to help clients benefit taxwise, Handelsblatt reported. It said the German government could demand 700 million euros ($762 million) in back taxes based on the data.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Mercedes-Benz and Opel due to be heard by a French panel looking into the industry in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The logistics group plans to start delivering parcels in Thailand to take advantage of growing e-commerce there, in its first move into the parcel delivery market in southeast Asia, manager Thomas Kipp told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Arndt Neuhaus, the head of the German utility's main domestic market division, will leave the group amid a structural overhaul that RWE is undergoing in response to low wholesale energy prices, a person familiar with the matter said.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The industrial group's guidance depends on a significant recovery of steel prices in the second half of its financial year, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Handelsblatt.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

German automotive authority KBA said it has approved Volkswagen's plan for the recall of the 2.0 litre Amarok, the first model for which a fix has been approved in Germany.

Separately, the German state of Lower Saxony's Premier Stephan Weil rejects speculation about ob cuts at Volkswagen, Nordwest-Zeitung reported. "There is nothing to it," he said.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The steelmaker said 2015 pretax profit likely increased to 12 million euros ($13 million), based on preliminary results, citing a positive contribution from its stake in copper smelter Aurubis.

WIRECARD

Indicated 1 percent higher

The payment systems specialist reported a 32 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 68.7 million euros.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer said it expected its annual total sales to grow to at least 900 million euros this year, after the measure rose 30 percent to 742 million last year.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AURUBIS - Exane BNP Paribas cuts the stock to "neutral" from "outperform", lowers its target price to 46 euros from 60 euros

COVESTRO - Societe Generale starts with "buy", price target 37 euros

METRO - JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral", lowers target price to 23 euros from 27 euros

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"

SARTORIUS - UBS starts with "buy", 300 euros target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -2.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.9 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December import prices -1.2 pct m/m, -3.1 pct y/y. Had been seen -1.2 pct m/m, -3.2 pct y/y.

Preliminary inflation data for January due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen -0.8 pct m/m, +0.5 pct y/y, HICP seen -1.0 pct, +0.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)