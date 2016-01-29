FRANKFURT Jan 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Mexico's ICA has filed a criminal complaint against employees of Deutsche Bank in a bid to prevent the bank from seizing the collateral for a now-defaulted loan to the embattled construction firm, according to three sources close to the matter and a document reviewed by Reuters.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The airline is offering pregnant travellers booked on flights to Zika-hit areas the chance to rebook, a spokesman said Thursday. Other airlines are offering similar rebooking options.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The board member responsible for the Asia-Pacific region has resigned, FMC said on Thursday.

RWE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

German local town shareholders in RWE have criticised CEO Peter Terium over the departure of RWE Germany head Arndt Neuhaus, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The company said it reserved the right to settle its two outstanding convertible bonds with cash as part of its effort to ward off a takeover bid by Vonovia.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 4.0 percent higher

Capital Markets Day due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

THYSSENKRUPP - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei closes +2.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +3.09 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December retail sales -0.2 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y vs poll average +0.5 pct m/m, +2.0 y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

