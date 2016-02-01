FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0731 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LINDE

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Wolfgang Reitzle, the chairman of cement giant Lafargeholcim , is aiming to leave his post and replace the head of Linde's supervisory board, SonntagsZeitung and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The engineering firm and Spanish renewable energy group Gamesa are considering a deal that could create the world's biggest wind power business, the Spanish company said on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 pct higher

The carmaker is suspending production at its main gearbox plant as it grapples with fewer orders and effects of technical problems at another German site, a spokesman said.

Separately, VW's trucks chief said the group is not under pressure to sell its trucks business to raise cash as it faces billions of euros in costs after admitting to rigging emissions tests.

In addition, premium carmaker Audi's works council chief Peter Mosch called for the German government to pay a bigger share of incentives for buyers of electric cars than the automotive industry, according to an interview published by Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Also, VW's Porsche aims to offer hybrid versions of all its models in the foreseeable future, Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume told a German newspaper.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

A drop in the number of Russian passengers travelling to Turkey, where Fraport operates the airport in tourist spot Antalya, will affect Fraport's financial results, Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Chief Executive Stefan Schulte as saying on Saturday.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

There are possible acquisition targets for the chipmaker following its failed takeover of Atmel, but it has no reason to rush a deal, CEO Jalal Bagherli told weekly Euro am Sonntag. He also said he does not see Dialog as a takeover target.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

The lab equipment maker raised its profit outlook for 2020 and reported sales of 1.1 billion euros in 2015. Poll:

SILTRONIC

No indication available

The company reported preliminary earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 3 million euros for 2015.

BALDA

No indication available

The shareholders of Balda late on Friday voted in favour of selling the group's operating units to the Stevanato Group for 95 million euros ($103 million).

EX-DIVIDEND

THYSSENKRUPP - dividend 0.15 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral"

SIEMENS - Nomura raises to "buy" from "neutral"

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.5 pct, S&P 500 +2.5 pct, Nasdaq +2.4 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.8 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen flat at 52.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9233 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)