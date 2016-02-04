UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Daimler's fourth-quarter operating profit rose by 22 percent, lifted by demand for sports utility vehicles and sales of its C-Class model in China, leading the carmaker to hike its dividend.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.4 pct higher
The bank must face a U.S. lawsuit seeking to hold it liable for causing $3.1 billion of investor losses by failing to properly monitor 10 trusts backed by toxic residential mortgages, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 3 pct higher
The reinsurer raised its dividend for 2015 to 8.25 euros per share from 7.75 euros, matching the highest forecast in a poll of analysts, after posting stable net profit in a difficult reinsurance market.
SAP
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
Capital Markets Day in New York due.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 2.6 pct higher
The food-processing equipment maker lifted its core operating profit by a better-than-expected 5 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to restructuring efforts that progressed ahead of schedule.
OSRAM
No indication available
Union Investment has sold most of its 2.5 percent stake in the lighting group as it disapproves of the company's new strategy, according to a Handelsblatt report. The paper also reported there is tension between the company's CEO and CFO.
BECHTLE
Indicated 2.5 pct higher
The company reported a 20 percent rise in pretax profit to 129 million euros in 2015 and said it expected to significantly step up sales and earnings this year.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The company said it expected margin expansion to continue in 201 as it reported a 17 pct increase in Q4 operating profit.
HHLA
Indicated 1 pct higher
The port logistics firm reported a 2015 operating result that fell to 157 million euros from 169 million a year earlier.
BRAIN AG
The company has set the IPO price at 9 euros a share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - HSBC raises to "Hold" from "Buy"
INFINEON - Berenberg reinstates with "Buy"
AXEL SPRINGER - HSBC cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"
DRAEGERWERK - HSBC cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.6 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.