FRANKFURT Feb 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The chief executive of the struggling utility, Peter Terium, will switch jobs to become the head of RWE's renewables, networks and retail division, Rheinische Post reported. The paper also cited company sources as saying that RWE plans to take an impairment charge of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), mainly due to write-downs at the utility's large power plants.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Analyst conference on Q4 results due. The carmaker already published results and a subdued 2016 outlook on Thursday.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Continental Automotive Systems said on Thursday it supplied potentially defective air bag control units to 5 million vehicles used by Honda, Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz, and three other manufacturers built over a five-year period worldwide, widening an air bag safety crisis.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Diebold has launched is offer for the German ATM maker and has set a minimum acceptance threshold of about 67.6 percent of Wincor Nixdorf shares.

KION

No indication available

The German forklift truck maker said it had renewed its old pre-IPO credit facility on better terms.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

January traffic figures due.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TALANX - HSBC raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 7.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Weaker domestic demand drove a bigger-than-expected drop in German industrial orders in December, data showed on Friday, in a sign that Europe's biggest economy might loose some steam at the beginning of this year.

