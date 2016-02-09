BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0702 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The lender is imposing negative interest rates on an increasing number of customers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The lender said it has "sufficient" reserves to make due payments this year on AT1 securities, seeking to calm investors after its shares plunged almost 10 percent on Monday.

HENKEL

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The consumer goods group has "a lot of wiggle room" to shoulder new acquisitions after paying off its debt, outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted said in an interview with daily Handelsblatt. He also said Henkel's strategy through 2020 would be settled over the next six months.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Jan traffic figures due at 1200 GMT

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is trying to find a solution for Volkswagen's emissions test rigging as quickly as possible, Chris Grundler, who heads the EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Separately, Volkswagen's production and exports in Mexico both fell more than 40 percent in January, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

No indication available

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.2 percent lower

Vonovia's offer for Deutsche Wohnen is due to run out at 2300 GMT.

TUI GROUP

Indicated 2 percent higher

TUI Group, the world's largest tour operator, said bookings to Turkey this summer were down around 40 percent due to security concerns, as it reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Tuesday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said on Monday it was still in talks over pay for the carrier's pilots.

IPO

Brain AG first day of trading

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TUI GROUP - 0.56 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -5.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Dec industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct m/m.

German Dec trade balance also due at 0700 GMT. Seen at seasonally-adjusted 20.2 bln eur, with exports +0.5 pct m/m, imports -0.5 pct m/m.

