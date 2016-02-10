(Adds share price indications)

FRANKFURT Feb 10 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0700 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 4.1 pct higher

Deutsche Bank is considering buying back several billion euros of its debt in an attempt to shore up the tumbling value of its securities, the Financial Times reported.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

The automaker says it would recall 840,000 U.S. vehicles with Takata airbag inflators that could be defective, a step that would result in a charge of 340 million euros ($383.96 million).

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Vonovia indicated unchanged, Deutsche Wohnen indicated up 0.4 pct

Vonovia's offer for Deutsche Wohnen ended at 2300 GMT on Tuesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The European Union is seeking tough limits on public subsidies to airlines and the option of revoking their traffic rights as part of new commercial aviation agreements it wants to negotiate with several countries including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Europe's biggest copper smelter confirmed a decline in first quarter earnings below market expectations after poor copper scrap availability and low precious metals output hit performance, but reiterated its full-year forecast.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Frankfurt airport passenger numbers rose 2.2 percent in Jan.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated unchanged

The leasing reported 2015 consolidated group net profit of 80.8 mln eur compared to eur 65 mln in previous year.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 5.6 pct higher

The printing press maker reported third-quarter EBITDA excl special items of 40 mln eur vs 27 mln a year ago.

EX-DIVIDEND

TUI - dividend 0.56 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.3 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

