FRANKFURT Feb 10 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0700 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Wednesday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 4.1 pct higher
Deutsche Bank is considering buying back several billion
euros of its debt in an attempt to shore up the tumbling value
of its securities, the Financial Times reported.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
The automaker says it would recall 840,000 U.S. vehicles
with Takata airbag inflators that could be defective, a step
that would result in a charge of 340 million euros ($383.96
million).
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Vonovia indicated unchanged, Deutsche Wohnen indicated up
0.4 pct
Vonovia's offer for Deutsche Wohnen ended at 2300 GMT on
Tuesday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The European Union is seeking tough limits on public
subsidies to airlines and the option of revoking their traffic
rights as part of new commercial aviation agreements it wants to
negotiate with several countries including Turkey and the United
Arab Emirates.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Europe's biggest copper smelter confirmed a decline in first
quarter earnings below market expectations after poor copper
scrap availability and low precious metals output hit
performance, but reiterated its full-year forecast.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Frankfurt airport passenger numbers rose 2.2 percent in Jan.
GRENKELEASING
Indicated unchanged
The leasing reported 2015 consolidated group net profit of
80.8 mln eur compared to eur 65 mln in previous year.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 5.6 pct higher
The printing press maker reported third-quarter EBITDA excl
special items of 40 mln eur vs 27 mln a year ago.
EX-DIVIDEND
TUI - dividend 0.56 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.3 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Arno Schuetze)