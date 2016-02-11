UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Feb 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The sportswear company expects sales and operating profit to rise faster than it previously forecast in 2016 after it beat its sales and earnings targets for 2015 as a big hike in marketing paid off.
BASF
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Akzo Nobel confirmed it was in talks with BASF over the German group's industrial coatings business.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The telecommunications group will need fewer workers in the future due to digitalisation and automation, its personnel chief Christian Illek told Handelsblatt daily in an interview.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1 percent lower
It is likely that either Nicola Leibinger-Kammueller or Werner Brandt will leave the airline's supervisory board amid pressure to reduce the number of board mandates that individuals hold, Handelsblatt reported, citing a source close to the board.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 1.1 percent lower
RWE indicated 1.2 percent lower
EnBW down 2.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
German utilities will be anxiously watching Berlin on Friday when a government-appointed commission looks at ways to safeguard the billions of euros they have set aside to pay for the country's nuclear exit.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The struggling industrial services firm said on Thursday its fourth-quarter core profit dropped by a third as its divisions active in the oil and gas business failed to meet original earnings expectations.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 3.8 percent lower
The company raised its dividend for 2015 to 0.85 euros from 0.75 euros as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.
KION
Up 1.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The forklift truck maker reported a 13 percent rise in underlying operating profit in the fourth quarter to 151.8 million euros.
METRO
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The retailer reported a bigger fall than expected in operating profit on Thursday, which it blamed on the weakness of the Russian rouble.
UNITED INTERNET, TELE COLUMBUS
United Internet indicated 0.4 percent lower
Tele Columbus indicated 6.4 percent higher
The German internet service provider said it had agreed to buy a share package amounting to approximately 15.31 percent of shares in Tele Columbus AG.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 8 percent lower
The company forecast a decline in 2016 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) by 5 to 10 percent as it reported a rise in 2015 earnings.
BIOTEST
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The company reported a rise in 2015 EBIT to 72.3 million euros from 53.4 million a year earlier.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Up 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company forecast a clear increase in full-year net income after its first-quarter profit more than doubled.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "hold", lowers target price to 10.50 euros from 14 euros
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", cuts target price to 2.2 euros from 2.5 euros
SCOUT24 - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 5.56 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.