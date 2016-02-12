FRANKFURT Feb 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0701 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 10.4 percent higher

Commerzbank returned to profit in the fourth quarter as provisions for bad loans fell thanks to Germany's robust economy, allowing it to draw a line under a six-year restructuring by announcing to close its 'bad bank' comprising non-core assets.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

German carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE is about to appoint its current marketing and sales head Ola Kaellenius as head of research and development, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

German financial watchdog Bafin has not launched a special investigation into the drop of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank shares earlier this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Earlier, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Bafin had launched such a probe.

Standard & Poor's lowered Deutsche Bank's tier 1 issue ratings to "B+" from "BB-".

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom has narrowed the bidders for its T-Mobile Netherlands division to U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Apollo, people familiar with the transaction said.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The industrial group missed market forecasts with a 26 percent first-quarter drop in adjusted operating profit and said meeting its full-year targets depended on a significant second-half improvement in materials markets.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 1.9 percent higher

RWE indicated 1.9 percent higher

No indication available for EnBW

The government-appointed commission tasked with finding a solution for how to safeguard the nuclear provisions made by the country's utilities will meet on Friday.

KION

No indication available

The forklift truck maker could shoulder an acquisition worth 1 billion euros without a capital increase, its CEO Gordon Riske told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview. "But we would never put all our eggs in one basket," he added.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

The company forecast a full-year EBIT margin of 13-15 percent, after 12.3 percent for the first quarter.

MVV

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The utility posted a 61 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by its renewable business, which includes biomass plants in Britain and wind parks it acquired through the takeover of project firm Juwi.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"

GERRESHEIMER - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -4.8 pct, Chinese markets closed.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany posted moderate economic growth in the final quarter of 2015, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, as higher state spending offset a drag from foreign trade.

German inflation confirmed at +0.5 pct y/y in January.

German January wholesale prices -0.4 pct m/m, -1.0 pct y/y.

