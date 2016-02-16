FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

OIL PRICES

Top oil officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and several key OPEC members due to meet for their highest-level discussion in months, a potentially pivotal sign that producers are at last preparing to tackle a devastating supply glut.

ECB

Hearing due at Germany's constitutional court in a review of the rejection by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) of a German group's challenge to the ECB's freedom to buy government bonds in an emergency.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The sporting goods maker obtained a preliminary injunction prohibiting Skechers from selling two already discontinued styles from its footwear collection, Skechers said in a statement.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 1.1 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher

European car sales rose 6.3 percent to 1,093,565 vehicles in January, industry data showed on Tuesday, even as Volkswagen saw registrations of VW-branded cars fall 4 percent.

Separately, Volkswagen expects its China sales may rise in line with the overall auto market this year, as it explores potential cooperation with domestic firm JAC Motors in what could be a third partnership with Chinese automakers.

Also, Mexican environmental authorities on Monday said they had fined Volkswagen's local unit $8.9 million dollars for failing to obtain emission certification permits for tens of thousands of cars it imported to Mexico.

Daimler Trucks plans to lay off about 700 workers at two U.S. sites due to weak orders, media quoted the company as saying.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Employees alleged to have evaded tax when buying and selling carbon emission certificates had concerns over whether their trading activity was legal but carried on anyway to maximize profits, a Frankfurt court heard on Monday.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 3 percent higher

The cement maker said its fourth-quarter core profit rose 11 percent, lifted by mild weather in Europe and a weaker euro, helping it to meet analysts' expectations.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.6 percent lower

EnBW down 3.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

German utilities face a shortfall of 8 billion euros ($8.92 billion) for the cost of dismantling nuclear power plants, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing an internal EU Commission document.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus said it won 16 gross aircraft orders in January.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated unchanged

The aircraft engine maker posted a 21 percent jump in underlying net profit in 2015, exceeding its own forecast thanks to a strong U.S. dollar and robust demand for new engines as well as maintenance services.

QIAGEN

Indicated 4.2 percent higher

The company said a multi-center study confirmed the performance of its QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, the fourth generation of its test for tuberculosis (TB) infection.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

OSRAM - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

METRO AG - Nomura cuts to "neutral" from "buy", lowers price target to 30 euros from 39 euros

HELLA - JP Morgan starts the stock with "overweight", target price 44 euros

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8966 euros)