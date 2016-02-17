FRANKFURT Feb 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Dutch paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel agreed to buy BASF's industrial coatings business for 475 million euros ($531 million). BASF said it would focus on automotive coatings and construction paints.

BEIERSDORF

The maker of Nivea skin cream is keeping its dividend flat at 0.70 euros per share for 2015 even as underlying net profit jumped 15 percent to 671 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Q4 results due after market close. EBIT seen up 7.7 percent at 224 million euros. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Germanwings is bracing for "significantly higher" compensation payments than the 11.2 million euros already disbursed to the families of passengers killed in last year's crash, Rheinische Post reported on Wednesday, citing information from the carrier.

VOLKSWAGEN

A Dutch foundation trying to recover damages for VW investors said on Tuesday it had already won the support of dozens of shareholders, including several institutions, since it was launched this week.

AIRBUS

The aerospace and defence group no longer plans to sell off its entire defence electronics unit and will instead dispose of just its radar and target acquisition device business, newspaper Frankfurter Alllgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

KUKA

The industrial robot maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter orders, but a better than expected operating profit margin, fourth quarter results show. Poll:

NORMA

The engineering group's preliminary adjusted EBITA for 2015 rose 28.6 percent to 156.3 million euros.

TALANX

The insurer said it was targeting annual savings of about 240 million euros from 2020 at its Retail Germany division. It also plans to invest around 330 million in the division by 2020 to optimise IT systems and spur digitisation. The division's total costs were about 850 million in 2014.

STABILUS

The gas springs and hydraulic dampers maker raised its guidance for the full fiscal year to 660-680 million euros. It expects the adjusted EBIT margin to remain within a 12-13 percent range.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DAIMLER - Citigroup adds to "Focus List Europe"

THYSSENKRUPP - UBS raises To "Buy" from "Sell

MTU AERO ENGINES - SocGen raises to "HOLD" from "SELL"

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BERTRANDT - proposed dividend 2.45 eur/shr

STABILUS - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

OSRAM - dividend 0.90 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +2.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8957 euros)