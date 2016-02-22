FRANKFURT Feb 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.6 percent on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated up 1.3 percent

BMW plans to launch a new 7-series model to compete with the Mercedes S-class, Handelsblatt newspaper reports, citing sources close to the company.

DAIMLER

Indicated up 1.3 percent

Electric batteries have won a slight edge over hydrogen fuel cells in their quest for future dominance in the car industry, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told a German weekly.

E.ON

Indicated up 1.2 percent

Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen warned there was no guarantee its dividend policy would continue, given all-time low wholesale electricity prices, the drop in the oil price and uncertainty about who will pay for Germany's nuclear exit.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 1.2 percent

U.S. authorities have asked the German carmaker Volkswagen to produce electric vehicles in the United States as a way of making up for its rigging of emission tests, the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported.

Separately, Welt am Sonntag reported that Volkswagen may have to set aside up to 400 million euros in provisions to cover a recall of vehicles in the United States equipped with Takata air bags.

METRO

Indicated down 2.3 percent

The retailer elected Juergen Steinemann to become its supervisory board chairman.

BECHTLE

Indicated up 0.4 percent

The company expects both sales and pre-tax profit to grow by at least 5 pct this year, CEO Thomas Olemotz told Euro am Sonntag in an interview, adding higher growth rates were possible.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated up 1.0 percent

The company has a war chest of about 1 bln eur ($1.11 bln) for takeovers but is not under pressure to buy, even though it is scanning the market for options, CFO Arnd Zinnhardt told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

XING

Indicated up 8.3 percent

Company raised its dividend and proposed a special dividend after posting 2015 EBITDA in line with expectations at 36.6 million euros. Poll:

EX-DIVIDEND

METRO - dividend 1 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FREENET - UBS lowers to "SELL" from "NEUTRAL"

DRILLISCH - UBS starts with "BUY"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei closes +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 52.0 vs 52.3, Services PMI at 54.7 vs 55.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz and Jonathan Gould)