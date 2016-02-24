UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Feb 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
Europe's largest insurer has put its South Korean life insurance business on the block as part of a global overhaul in a tough low-interest rate environment, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
Dividend announcement due. Seen rising to 2.50 euros per share from 2.25 euros a year earlier. Poll:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The lender plans to scrap performance-based bonuses for its staff for 2015 because profitability has not improved enough to justify a payment, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo it obtained.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Russia's Standard Agency said it sent a request for information to Mercedes in Russia over diesel emissions.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Fresenius said on Wednesday it aimed to increase 2016 net income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings and one-off items, driven by growth at its German hospital chain, kidney dialysis operations and its hospital development business.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The dialysis group hiked its 2015 dividend by 3 percent to 0.80 euros per share and affirmed its 2016 guidance for 15-20 percent net income growth.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 1.1 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.8 percent higher
EnBW down 2.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The German government could ask its utilities to make an additional payment of 6-18 billion euros in order to avoid long-term liability for the storage of nuclear waste from decommissioned plants, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Three class action suits filed in San Francisco over Volkswagen's emissions rigging seek to hold high-ranking current and former managers of the carmaker personally liable, German daily Bild reported on Wednesday.
Separately, German luxury automaker Audi on Tuesday topped the annual ranking of new vehicles by influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports despite the brand's emissions-cheating scandal while quality problems hurt Tesla Motors Inc's Model S luxury car.
AIRBUS
Down 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus Group reversed part of its plans to cut production of a key aircraft model due to a rebound in demand, a move likely to generate extra cash as it posted 2015 profits in line with expectations on Wednesday.
FREENET
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company placed a promissory note loan amounting to 560 million euros.
MORPHOSYS, SARTORIUS
Morphosys indicated 1.1 percent higher
Sartorius indicated 0.1 percent lower
Sartorius is to join the STOXX Europe 600 index as of March 21, replacing Morphosys.
NORDEX
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company said it had won 11 wind turbine orders in Germany for a total 50 turbines with an overall capacity of 150 megawatts.
ROCKET INTERNET
Down 2.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company is to sell online furniture retailer FabFurnish to Future Group, the Economic Times reported.
SHW
Up 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it expected its 2016 sales to fall to 440-460 million euros from 463.5 million last year, with adjusted EBITDA of 43-47 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
AURUBIS - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HUGO BOSS - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", lowers target price to 60 euros from 95 euros; SocGen cuts to "sell" from "hold"
METRO - Bernstein cuts to "market-perform" from "outperform", lowers the target price to 29 from 33 euros
SALZGITTER - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers target price to 25 euros from 31 euros
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL - Citi resumes coverage with "buy" rating, 5.5 euro price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)
