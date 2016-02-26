BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0703 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) called on Friday on the world's 20 biggest economies to step up the slowing pace of reforms to boost economic growth amid sluggish trade and weak investment.

Separately, Germany's Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that the expansive fiscal and monetary policies implemented by governments to spur growth might have laid the foundation of the next economic crisis.

BASF

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales, warned investors of a drop in operating income this year on weak chemical sales volumes in China and as the lower crude price weighs on its oil and gas division.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Germany's shipping lenders are preparing for sustained pain as weakening trade and an over-supply of ships show no signs of easing, industry officials said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Germany's financial watchdog will take no further action against the lender over alleged interest rate rigging and precious metals price fixing, the country's biggest bank said on Thursday.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Court hearing due in RWE's suit against a consortium involved in the building of German lignite plant Grevenbroich-Neurath, demanding about 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) for "culpable breach of duty".

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

A lawyer for Volkswagen told a U.S. judge on Thursday the automaker is making progress in senior level settlement talks with the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency and California to reach a resolution over excess emissions in nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles.

The carmaker's top committee has hired a German law firm to advise it on the liabilities the carmaker could face as a result of its cheating of diesel emissions tests.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The automotive supplier posted a decline in fourth-quarter core profit due to charges at its original equipment segment.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Rheinmetall reported its operating profit nearly tripled in 2015 as its defence business returned to profitability.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Rhoen-Klinikum said it expected its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to 155-165 million euros this year, from 154.2 million in 2015.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The steelmaker said it was cautiously optimistic on steel prices and expected stabilisation of its revenues this year.

NORDEX

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

Nordex posted better-than-expected sales for 2015, buoyed by strong demand for its wind turbines in its core market Europe, where it makes the lion's shares of revenues.

SARTORIUS

Indicated unchanged

Annual press conference due. The company published preliminary results on Feb. 1 and forecast 2016 sales growth of 10-14 percent at constant currencies.

BVB

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Full H1 results due. The company published preliminary results on Feb. 19. Poll:

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The fashion house said it expected its 2015/2016 operating profit to come to 10-20 million euros and said it would close 103 stores, affecting 460 jobs.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 9.4 percent lower

The carbon specialist said it expects a net loss of 275-295 million euros for 2015, compared with 247 million euros a year earlier, after taking further impairment charges and restructuring costs.

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - dividend 1 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HENKEL - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers target price to 101 euros from 119 euros

DUERR - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", cuts target price to 70 euros from 71 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Preliminary German inflation data for February due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.5 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y, HICP seen +0.6 pct m/m, unchanged y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

