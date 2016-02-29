FRANKFURT Feb 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.0 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0729 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
UTILITIES
EON indicated 0.7 percent lower
RWE indicated 1.2 percent lower
Germany's opposition Greens have softened their stance
towards utility companies, agreeing with powerful trade union IG
BCE that they should not have to bear alone the costs of the
country's exit from nuclear power.
Separately, EnBW said it hoped to keep paying a dividend but
there could be no guarantee.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Volkswagen's former chief executive Martin Winterkorn was
informed that the carmaker had told regulators it was using
defeat devices two weeks before the scandal became public,
German tabloid Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
The head of VW's Audi unit, Rupert Stadler, was quoted as
saying by daily Handelsblatt on Monday that he did not believe
the Audi brand was tarnished by the emission scandal.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Fraport's contract to lease and manage 14 Greek regional
airports will boost its EBITDA by 100 million euros ($109
million) in the first full year after the deal's closing, Chief
Financial Officer Matthias Zieschang told daily Boersen-Zeitung
in an interview published on Saturday.
QSC
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The software company said 2015 EBITDA rose to 42.2 million
euros, up from 35.0 million in the previous year. The company
expects EBITDA in a range of 34 to 38 million euros in 2016,
dragged lower by reorganisation measures.
RIB SOFTWARE
No indication available
Q4 results due.
SIXT
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Sixt's carsharing service DriveNow won 190,000 new members
in 2015, taking its total to 580,000 and 4,000 vehicles by the
end of the year, CEO Erich Sixt told the Euro am Sonntag.
MANZ
Indicated 11.2 percent higher
Chinese power and electrical group Shanghai Electric
has agreed to buy at least a quarter of German
technology group Manz in a deal that could lead to a full
takeover offer, Manz said on Sunday.
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM
Boehringer is in talks with AbbVie over an alliance
in oncology and an agreement may be announced as soon as this
week, Bloomberg reported.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GERRY WEBER - Helvea Baader lowers to "sell" from
"hold"
AURUBIS - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating,
53.50 eur price target
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - JP Morgan reinstates with
"neutral"
VONOVIA - JP Morgan reinstates with "overweight"
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January import prices fell 3.8 pct on the year
German retail sales grew by 0.7 percent on the month in
January, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a month-on-month rise
of 0.2 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
