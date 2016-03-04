UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
BMW aims to raise the proportion of tech and software experts in its research and development division to 50 percent of staff, and may have to form partnerships with outside companies because of a lack of available in-house expertise, board member Klaus Froehlich told Reuters. [n L8N16A63D]
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Germany's European Union Commissioner Guenther Oettinger welcomed efforts to consolidate European exchanges through a combination of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), saying he hoped antitrust authorities in Brussels would give the deal a fair chance.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 21:
DAX
IN: PROSIEBENSAT.1
OUT: K+S
MDAX
IN: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL, ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT , K+S
OUT: KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER, PROSIEBENSAT.1
TECDAX
IN: SLM SOLUTIONS, SUESS MICROTEC
OUT: QSC, LPKF
SDAX
IN: WASHTEC, WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE , HAPAG LLOYD, KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER
OUT: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT, MLP, SIXT , HORNBACH BAUMARKT, SCHALTBAU
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.