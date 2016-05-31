FRANKFURT May 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BREXIT

Support for Britain to stay in the European Union stood at 51 percent, five points ahead of support for a withdrawal from the 28-member bloc but down from a 13-point lead a week ago, an ORB poll for the Daily Telegraph said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

German union Verdi called on employees at Telekom's subsidiary T-Systems to go on strike at four sites in western Germany on Tuesday in what it calls the decisive fourth round of wage negotiations.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q1 results due. Operating profit seen down 17 percent at 2.75 billion euros. Poll:

AIRBUS

Flat in early Frankfurt trade

Second day of Airbus Innovation Days due.

Airbus' sales chief said late on Monday that production rates of the best-selling A320 jet could be raised further, depending on demand, but no decision needed to be taken soon.

KUKA

Indicated unchanged

Germany's European Union Commissioner Guenther Oettinger late on Monday called on majority shareholders in robot maker Kuka to consider alternatives to the $5-billion bid by Chinese Midea Group, saying that Kuka was of strategic importance to Europe's technological future.

STEINHOFF

Flat in early Frankfurt trade

Q3 trading statement due.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Full Q1 results due. The company published preliminary figures on May 24, saying its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 15.6 million euros from 13.6 million a year earlier.

The group could make more acquisitions around the same size as Chorus Clean Energy, but only after it has completed the takeover of Chorus, its Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach told Boersen-Zeitung.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 1.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The ecommerce investor reported its major start-ups managed to reduce their losses in the first quarter, although the pace of revenue growth also slowed.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ZALANDO - no dividend proposed

RIB SOFTWARE - 0.16 eur/shr dividend proposed

SMA SOLAR - 0.14 eur/shr dividend proposed

SOFTWARE AG - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

ELRINGKLINGER - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

TLG IMMOBILIEN - 0.72 eur/shr dividend proposed

VTG - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

WACKER NEUSON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SALZGITTER - Credit Suisse raises to "outperform", hikes price target to 40 euros from 31 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +1 pct, Shanghai stocks +3.2 pct.

Time: 6.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales dropped by 0.9 percent in April, their second consecutive fall, casting some doubt over expectations that consumer spending will propel growth in Europe's largest economy as foreign trade weakens.

German May jobless data due at 0755 GMT. Seen -5,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.2 pct.

Seasonally adjusted ILO unemployment was up 41,000 in April, the Federal Statistics Office said.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Maria Sheahan)