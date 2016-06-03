FRANKFURT, June 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Investors pulled approximately $1 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in May following cash withdrawals of the same amount the previous month, the Newport Beach, California-based firm said on Thursday.

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Bayer, which has made a $62 billion bid for U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co, has secured a 60 billion euros ($67 billion) loan facility that can be expanded up to 75 billion euros, Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday.

Bayer CEO Werner Baumann told Handelsblatt that the takeover will be a marathon, and not a sprint, adding that the current takeover offer is attractive.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank was among eight financial services firms have paid the FDIC $190 million to settle claims they misled five U.S. banks into buying risky mortgage securities from the former Countrywide Financial Corp, contributing to the banks' failures.

Separately, two former traders with Deutsche Bank, one in New York and another in London, have been indicted for conspiring to manipulate the benchmark Libor interest rate, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Lufthansa is set for a good year and summer bookings have not disappointed, the chief executive of the airline said on Thursday.

Also, the chief executive of Brussels Airlines told an industry conference that he is hopeful German airline group Lufthansa LHAG.DE will acquire the part of the Belgian carrier which it does not yet own.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Credit rating agency Fitch affirmed Volkswagen AG at BBB+, outlook negative, reflecting the emissions scandal.

AIRBUS

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The European Aviation Safety Authority on Thursday grounded Airbus H225 LP and AS332 L2 Super Puma helicopters following the discovery of metal fatigue in the gearbox of a Super Puma that fatally crashed in Norway on April 29.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Sartorius said it would implement a stock split on June 13 to encourage trading in its shares.

FERRATUM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company said it planned to issue a bond worth up to 50 million euros.

HAPAG LLOYD

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The shareholders of Middle East container shipping group United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) back the company's merger talks with Hapag-Lloyd although there has not yet been a vote to approve a deal, UASC said on Thursday.

EX-DIVIDEND

NORMA - dividend 0.90 eur/shr

XING - dividend 2.53 eur/shr

SIXT - dividend 1.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts its target price to 50 euros from 45.70 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.28 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final Markit PMI for May due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 55.2, composite PMI unchanged at 54.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)