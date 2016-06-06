FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The lender's sale of its British insurer Abbey Life
Assurance Co is facing delays as bidders struggle to decide on a
valuation due to an investigation by Britain's financial
watchdog into the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.
COMMERZBANK, HSH, DVB,
KFW
Commerzbank indicated 0.8 percent higher
The European Central Bank has urged German state-owned
lender Bremer Landesbank to shore up its capital against
non-performing shipping loans, sources said, although the bank
dismissed that as "wrong".
DEUTSCHE BOERSE, SCHAEFFLER, WINCOR
NIXDORF
Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.3 percent higher
Schaeffler indicated 2.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt
trade
Wincor Nixdorf indicated 0.2 percent lower
Car parts supplier Schaeffler AG is seen climbing into the
country's mid cap index MDAX, trading places with ATM
maker Wincor Nixdorf, the stock exchange operator said
on Friday evening. The changes will come into effect on June 20.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
The carrier is nearing a "last-ditch deadline" at the end of
June to resolve areas of dispute in mediation with cabin crew
union UFO, union director Nicoley Baublies wrote on Sunday on
Facebook.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The pharmaceutical company said it will team up with Array
BioPharma and France's Pierre Fabre to start a clinical
trial of BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The industrial group said it aims to restructure its naval
business after losing out on a $40 billion Australian defence
contract to French rival DCNS.
KUKA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The industrial robot maker would assess a possible European
takeover bid but it is wrong to assume such an offer would take
priority over the bid by China's Midea Group Co Ltd's
, Chief Executive Till Reuter told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
STADA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The generic drugmaker has replaced its long-time chief
executive, Hartmut Retzlaff, who is seriously ill, the company
said on Sunday.
SCOUT 24
No indication available
The operator of digital marketplaces will next year discuss
possible dividend payments and would welcome the free float of
the stock to rise to 100 percent, finance chief Christian Gisy
told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview on Saturday.
GERMAN AIRPORT HAHN, RYANAIR
German airport Hahn, mainly in use by low cost airline
Ryanair, is to be sold to a non-disclosed Chinese investor who
acquired 82.5 percent of the stakes in the publicly held airport
near Frankfurt, dpa reported. Further details are expected at a
press conference throughout the day.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF JUNE 20:
MDAX
IN: SCHAEFFLER
OUT: WINCOR NIXDORF
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - Berenberg leaves "BUY" rating unchanged,
cuts target price to 113 euros from 125 euros
DEUTSCHE BANK - Goldman Sachs leaves "NEUTRAL"
rating unchanged, cuts target price to 9 euros from 9.15 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.37 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.43 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April industrial orders fell by 2 percent in April,
the country's economy ministry reported on Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Andreas Cremer)