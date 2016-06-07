FRANKFURT, June 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open +0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CARMAKERS

BMW indicated 0.6 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany wants stricter European Union rules on emissions from motor vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday, confirming a report by the financial daily Handelsblatt.

BASF

BASF indicated 0.4 percent higher

BASF said on Monday it would refrain for now from building a propylene plant in Texas because of volatile commodity prices, a sign that an aggressive U.S. Gulf Coast petrochemical building boom announced earlier this decade could be cooling.

DAIMLER AG

Daimler indicated 0.6 percent higher

Daimler AG announced 1,240 layoffs at three plants in the U.S. and one in Mexico at its truck division.

PORSCHE SE

Interim results on the first five months in 2016 expected.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAYWA AG - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.02 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April industrial output rose 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in April, Germany's economy ministry reported on Tuesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

