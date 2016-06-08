BRIEF-Green Cross says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
(Adds share price indications)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 8 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower.
The stock exchange operator said late Tuesday it will change the rules for assigning companies to indexes below the country's blue-chip index DAX to boost transparency.
The company's employees have sharply criticised the terms of a $30 billion merger agreed between the German exchange operator and the London Stock Exchange, urging that a planned holding company be based in Frankfurt.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The power utility and Gazprom Export, a unit of Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom, have reached agreement on the terms for a long-term gas supply contract, both sides said on Tuesday.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The printing press maker said it aims for a moderate increase in net profit in 2016/2017.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company acquired H. Heitz Furnierkantenwerk GmbH & Co. KG with about 30 million euros in annual sales.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Passenger traffic data for May expected.
ROCKET INTERNET
A Berlin city court is due to make a landmark ruling with ramifications for home rental firms such as Airbnb on Wednesday when it decides if homeowners can engage in short-term lets.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
E.ON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
RHOEN KLINIKUM AG - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
JENOPTIK AG - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS : HSBC RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 115 EUROS
KOENIG & BAUER AG : HSBC RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 40 EUROS
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 5.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Andreas Cremer.)
* Says it receives patent for HACD (Hyaluronic acid conjugated drugs)which will be used for the treatment of colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, from United States Patent and Trademark Office