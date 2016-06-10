FRANKFURT, June 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER MONSANTO
The chief economist of the U.S. Farm Bureau Association, Bob
Young, said his organisation could see prices fall in case of a
successful Bayer takeover of Monsanto, German Handelsblatt
reported. Young added farmers wanted to understand what plans
Bayer had for the joint company before embracing the plans.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
CFO Simone Menne will step down from the executive board at
her own request at the end of August, Lufthansa said on
Thursday.
Separately, group executives discuss the airline's Eurowings
platform at a session in London for investors.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
German airport operator Fraport saw a 5.5 percent drop in
passenger traffic in May, citing security concerns among
travellers and lower bookings to Turkish and North African
destinations.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.5 pct lower in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus group is to sell its remaining stake in Dassault
Aviation, it said late on Thursday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
Tele Columbus - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BECHTLE - 1.40 eur/shr dividend
INDUS HOLDING - 1.20 eur/shr dividend
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.75 eur/shr dividend
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.60 eur/shr
dividend
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AAREAL BANK - Bankhaus Lampe lowers to "HOLD" from
"BUY"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May HICP data was up 0.4 pct m/m and unchanged on the
year, Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported on Friday.
German May CPI data was up 0.3 pct m/m and up 0.1 pct y/y.
German May wholesale price index was up 0.9 pct m/m and down
2.3 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
