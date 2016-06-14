UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
KUKA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
China's Midea Group Co Ltd is only seeking a 49 percent stake in the industrial robot maker, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources in the German government.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
First-half sales rose 2.5 percent to 443.6 million euros ($500.5 million) and the German fashion retailer said that it expected full-year earnings before interest and taxes of 10 to 20 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BRENNTAG AG - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed mdaX
CANCOM SE - 0.50 eur/share dividend proposed tecd
EVOTEC - no dividend proposed
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
SLM SOLUTIONS - no dividend proposed tecdax
EX-DIVIDEND
HAWESKO HOLDING - dividend 1.30 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE - S&P lowers to rating "BBB-" from "BBB"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.0 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.09 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.28 pct.
Time: 4.57 GMT.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources