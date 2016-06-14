FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

KUKA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

China's Midea Group Co Ltd is only seeking a 49 percent stake in the industrial robot maker, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources in the German government.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

First-half sales rose 2.5 percent to 443.6 million euros ($500.5 million) and the German fashion retailer said that it expected full-year earnings before interest and taxes of 10 to 20 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BRENNTAG AG - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed mdaX

CANCOM SE - 0.50 eur/share dividend proposed tecd

EVOTEC - no dividend proposed

GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

SLM SOLUTIONS - no dividend proposed tecdax

EX-DIVIDEND

HAWESKO HOLDING - dividend 1.30 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE - S&P lowers to rating "BBB-" from "BBB"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.0 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.09 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.28 pct.

Time: 4.57 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Tina Bellon)