FRANKFURT, June 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN PORSCHE

VW indicated 1 percent higher

Porsche indicated 0.8 percent higher

The Piech and Porsche families who control Volkswagen displayed unity ahead of next week's annual general meeting, daily Bild reported, just as the carmaker is reshaping its business following a diesel emissions scandal.

Porsche SE, the main shareholder in Volkswagen, will not dispute the paying of a dividend at next week's VW annual shareholder meeting, a spokesman for the luxury carmaker said on Thursday.

Separately, daily Handelsblatt reported the German carmaker is confident it will produce its first self-driving cars within the next five years, citing chief digital officer Johann Jungwirth, who added that VW would need to invest a billion-euro amount to develop the system.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Siemens will pay about $1 billion to Spain's Gamesa in a deal to merge of the companies' wind energy businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Gamesa will receive cash as a special dividend from the new wind venture along with 41 percent stake in the business as a part of the deal, Bloomberg said.

TRIPLE WITCHING

Market index futures, market index options, stock options and stock futures expire on Friday, likely resulting in increased volatility.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

WIRECARD - dividend 0.14 euros/shr

HAMBURGER HAFEN - dividend 1.45 euros/shr

MLP AG - dividend 0.12 euros/shr

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Ludwig Burger) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Tina Bellon)