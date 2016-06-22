BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen's supervisory board on Tuesday stood by its recommendation that top management's actions be endorsed by shareholders, a person familiar with the matter said, even as German prosecutors launched a new probe against a current and a former top executive.

K&S

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German fertilizer and salt producer will adjust potash production from its new Canadian mine according to price and demand, and will not necessarily maximize output during the industry's worst slump in nearly a decade, Chief Financial Officer Burkhard Lohr said on Tuesday.

KUKA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The supervisory board of the German industrial robot maker has given Chief Executive Till Reuter a free hand for negotiations concerning a 4.5 billion euro takeover bid by China'sMidea, sources said on Tuesday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

VOLKSWAGEN - dividend of 0.11 eur/ordinary shr, 0.17 eur/preferred share proposed

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.54 eur/shr dividend proposed

ZEAL NETWORK - company pays quarterly dividends

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close. Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 06.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

