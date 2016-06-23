FRANKFURT, June 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BREXIT

The campaign for Britain to leave the European Union holds a one-point lead over the "In" camp ahead of Thursday's membership referendum, according to a survey published by polling firm Opinium on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

U.S. prosecutors have secured a guilty plea from a second former Deutsche Bank trader for conspiring to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations of various banks, court records show.

Deutsche Bank has struck a deal with its German works council about closing nearly a quarter of the lender's branches in its home market, several people familiar with the matter said and details are expected to be announced on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Volkswagen's top shareholders closed ranks behind management on Wednesday, defying a torrent of criticism from smaller investors about the German carmaker's emissions test cheating and its response to the scandal.

The carmaker will not assist the United Auto Workers' efforts to organize its U.S. plant in Tennessee and reaffirmed its resistance to the union's demands that it start talks over wages for a small fraction of the factory's workforce, its human resources chief said.

EUROPEAN STEAL, THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.7 percent higher

JP Morgan on Thursday said it expected steel prices and spreads to fall from current levels through the second half of 2016, which will drag European steal stocks lower in the near-term.

STADA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The pharma company has mandated Goldman Sachs to advise on its strategy, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The property group said its unit Deutsche Office had signed a lease for 3,500 square metres of space in the Kastor building in Frankfurt, which will generate annual rental income of 784,000 euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STROEER SE - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

SCOUT24 AG - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

VOKSWAGEN - dividend 0.11 euros/ordinary shr, 0.17 eur/preferred share

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.54 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - Barclays raises to OVERWEIGHT from EQUALWEIGHT

REWE - Barclays raises to EQUALWEIGHT from UNDERWEIGHT

THYSSENKRUPP - JP Morgan removes from European analyst focus list

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 6.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA German June Flash Purchasing Managers' Index due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing flash PMI seen at 52.0, flash services PMI seen at 55.0 and composite flash PMI seen at 54.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

