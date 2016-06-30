BERLIN, June 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0639 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
U.S. seed producer Monsanto has demanded that Bayer increase
its takeover offer by $10-15 per share, unnamed sources tell
German business daily Handelsblatt.
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
BMW is close to unveiling a development partnership for
autonomous cars with Israeli collision detection software maker
Mobileye and U.S. chip maker Intel, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
U.S. units of Deutsche Bank and Santander suffered
the ignominy of failing U.S. stress tests yet again this year,
less than a week after Britain's shocking vote to leave the
European Union sent their investors running for cover.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan still thinks the planned merger
between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange Group
(LSE) is a good idea, despite the British referendum result to
leave the European Union.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Airline ticket prices will continue to fall as competition
in the sector is growing, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in
an interview with Die Welt newspaper published on Wednesday.
RWE
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Capital market day in London, at which RWE plans to present
its new unit that is to be spun off to investors.
SIEMENS
Indicated flat
The engineering group's wind power and renewables unit is
confident of maintaining its improved profit margin for the rest
of the fiscal year to end-September, the head of the unit said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Europe's Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska has
called on VW to also compensate European drivers after the
carmaker agreed to pay out up to $15.3 billion in the United
States to settle claims over the diesel emissions scandal.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus Group and Safran have formally closed a deal
to make the merger of their space launch activities fully
operational, industry sources said.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
TAG Immobilien offered early conversion for all outstanding
5.50 percent convertible bonds.
WIRECARD
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The banking software company has taken its first step to
enter the North American market by agreeing to buy Citi Prepaid
Card Services for undisclosed terms, the two companies said on
Wednesday.
GESCO AG
Indicated 5.1 percent lower
The company expects stable sales and lower profit for the
2016/2017 fiscal year after posting better-than-expected
earnings for 2015/2016.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
PROSIEBEN SAT1 MEDIA SE - 1.80 eur/shr dividend
proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
PORSCHE SE - dividend 1.01 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SOFTWARE AG - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - BARCLAYS cuts to "EQUALWEIGHT"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq
+1.9 pct, Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks
-0.3 pct
Time: 0636 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May retail sales +0.9 pct m/m, +2.6 pct y/y.
June unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Unemployment rate
seen unchanged at 6.1 percent, seasonally adjusted jobless total
is expected to fall by 5,000.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Andreas Cremer)