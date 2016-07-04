UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 4
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Germany's largest bank will not need a capital increase for the foreseeable future, its chief executive told German magazine Spiegel in an interview.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated flat
Shareholders of the London Stock Exchange will vote on Monday on whether to back a $27 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse, even though the deal may have to be tweaked following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated flat
The cement producer said it has completed a 45-percent stake purchase in Italcementi.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The carrier on Friday named Ulrik Svensson, chief executive of Swedish industrial investment company Melker Schorling AB as its new chief financial officer, to replace Simone Menne, who resigned earlier this month.
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
RWE has signed a seven and a half year deal with Qatargas for liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries into Europe, the German utility said on Saturday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Europe needs to protect itself against Chinese steel exports, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday at a conference of his Social Democrat (SPD) party.
KUKA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
German mechanical engineering group Voith has decided to sell its 25.1 percent stake in robot maker Kuka KU2G.DE to Chinese bidder Midea 000333.SZ for about 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), it said on Sunday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
VW's CEO rejected calls for the carmaker to compensate customers in Europe over the 'Dieselgate' emissions scandal along the lines of its $15 billion deal in the United States, telling Welt am Sonntag a similar settlement would be inappropriate and unaffordable.
Separately, brand chief Herbert Diess told Sueddeutsche Zeitung he was not planning to resign even though he is the subject of investigation by public prosecutors and that a strategic turnaround will take up to 14 years.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
The carmaker's development chief, Klaus Froehlich, expects self-driving cars will be on the market by 2020, he told German daily Handelsblatt.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
U.S. sales of luxury division Mercedes-Benz rose 1.5 percent in June to 28,473 cars.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
MorphoSys received a milestone payment from Novartis for a clinical phase 1 trial with a novel HuCAL antibody to treat thrombosis. Financial details were not disclosed.
AIXTRON SE
Indicated 4 percent lower
Financial regulator BaFin has extended the submission period for offer documents related to Fujian Grand Chip Investment's takeover bid for the semiconductor equipment maker, the Chinese firm said.
DEUTSCHE FORFAIT
Indicated unchanged
The trade finance specialist said the Cologne local court has terminated insolvency proceedings.
