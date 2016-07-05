FRANKFURT, July 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

German airline Lufthansa and its cabin crew union will present the details of a deal over pay, pensions, early retirement and working conditions in a long-running dispute that saw the longest-ever strike in the carrier's history.

German drugs and chemicals maker Merck, faced with roughly 12 billion euros in debt, aims to grow while reducing its liabilities at the same time, its Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann told German Frankfurter Allgemeine. "We have little room for growth through acquisitions," he said.

German car parts maker Bosch, which supplied engine management programs to Volkswagen, will "firmly defend" itself against accusations it had conspired with the German carmaker to evade emissions standards, its Chief Financial Officer Stefan Asenkerschabaumer told German Handelsblatt. In April, Bosch said it had set aside 650 million euros in 2015 for potential legal costs

German arms exports

The German government approved 4.03 billion euros worth of arms exports in the first half of this year, up from 3.46 billion euros in the first six months of 2015, the German newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

DIC ASSET - 0.37 eur/shr dividend proposed

HUGO BOSS - Jefferies cuts to "HOLD"

US markets closed.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 6.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA German June services purchasing managers index (PMI) and composite PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen at 53.2, composite PMI seen at 54.1.

