UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, July 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.7 pct lower
Munich Re indicated 0.8 pct lower
Hannover Re indicated 0.1 pct lower
Europe's insurance watchdog has launched a EU-wide review of market conduct at insurers offering higher-risk products, dubbed unit-linked life insurance policies.
RWE
indicated 1.7 pct lower
DONG Energy has won a tender to build two offshore wind farms in the Netherlands with a capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) each, a project RWE had bid for with co-investor Macquarie Capital.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
indicated 0.2 pct lower
Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday it had agreed with investment company Hale Global to sell its macroeconomic and markets data provider Market News International for an undisclosed amount.
Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Deutsche Boerse was telling shareholders it was looking into the option of a 'double holding' for its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group with seats in Frankfurt and London.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
indicated 0.6 pct lower
Britain's vote to leave the European Union will hurt the earnings of European building materials firms' UK operations, Moody's said a day after a report that Britain's construction industry suffered its worst contraction in seven years.
EVOTEC
indicated 0.7 pct higher
The firm said Wednesday it has entered a licence agreement for access to gene editing technology
EX-DIVIDEND
DIC ASSET - dividend 0.37 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CONTINENTAL - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight"
INFINEON - Barclays cuts to "equal-weight" from "overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 5.02 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May industrial orders unchanged vs consensus for +1.0 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
