FRANKFURT, July 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
London Stock Exchange Group has gained U.S. and Russian approval for the $27 billion Deutsche Boerse merger deal.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Volkswagen will pay an additional $86 million in penalties to California over its emissions scandal, on top of a settlement of about $15 billion that the automaker reached with U.S. officials last week, state Attorney General Kamala Harris said in a statement on Thursday.
Separately, VW's technical fix for one of its vehicles involved in its "Dieselgate" scandal did not reduce emissions in a test, a European consumer group said on Thursday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The engineering group is close to sealing a 500-million euro gas turbines deal with Saudi Arabia, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported, without giving further details. The paper said the deal was still pending approval by Germany's foreign ministry. Siemens declined to comment.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated unchanged
The German internet service provider plans to expand its fibre-optic network in Germany to become a network operator, German Handelsblatt reported, citing Chief Executive Ralph Dommermuth.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HORNBACH HOLDING - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Jefferies raises to "hold" from "underperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 5.18 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May exports, imports and trade balance due at 0600 GMT. Exports seen +0.25 percent, imports seen +0.4 percent, trade balance seen at 23.8 billion euros.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Ludwig Burger)
