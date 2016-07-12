FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BREXIT

Interior minister Theresa May will become Britain's prime minister on Wednesday, with the task of steering its withdrawal from the European Union, after rival Andrea Leadsom abruptly terminated her disastrous leadership campaign.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Adidas AG on Monday escalated its legal battle against Skechers USA Inc over athletic sneaker designs, filing a lawsuit accusing Skechers of stealing its "Springblade" concept for its similar "Mega Flex" shoe.

DAIMLER

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The carmaker's second-quarter operating profit rose on higher earnings from vans and bus operations, as it kept to its guidance for a small increase in full-year group profit.

Mercedes have decided to accept a British Grand Prix penalty that leaves Nico Rosberg just one point clear of team mate Lewis Hamilton at the top of the Formula One world championship, the team said on Monday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German engineering group would remain in Britian "for the long term", despite uncertainties over the countries vote to leave the European Union and will step up investements in UK research and innovation regardless of Brexit's outcome, its Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told the British Daily Telegraph.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Fraport reported a 4.1 percent drop in June passenger traffic at its Frankfurt airport, citing the the relatively high number of flight cancellations in the first half and the reduction in travel bookings reflecting the overall geopolitical situation.

OSRAM LICHT

No indication available

The lighting group said it repurchased 244,204 shares between July 4-10 as part of its share buyback plan.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The real estate firm said it successfully placed 10 million convertible notes 2016/2021 with institutional investors.

AIRBUS

No indication available

The head of German operations at Europe's MBDA consortium has resigned for health reasons, the missile manufacturer said on Monday.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO

No indication available

British American Tobacco is set to close its worldside biggest cigarette production factory in German Beyreuth, where 1,400 staff work, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday. Production should be shifted to Poland, Romania, Hungary or Croatia, the paper said, citing sources close to the company's supervisory board.

MANZ AG - no dividend proposed

BRAAS MONIER - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5.09 GMT.

German June HICP due +0.1 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y.

German June CPI +0.1 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.

German June wholesale price index +0.6 pct m/m, -1.5 pct y/y.

