FRANKFURT, July 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

TURKEY

Turkey widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of a failed military coup on Sunday, taking the number of people rounded up in the armed forces and judiciary to 6,000, and the government said it was in control of the country and economy.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Allianz set aside 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros ($2.8-3.3 billion) for acquisitions in the euro zone this year and will use the funds to buy back shares if no takeover targets are found, Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer told Boersen-Zeitung.

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Shareholder Henderson Global Investors is demanding that Bayer hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to take a vote on a planned takeover of Monsanto.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Lufthansa and tour operators Thomas Cook and TUI resumed flights from Germany to Turkey on Sunday, where 200,000 Germans are on summer holiday, following the failed coup against President Tayyip Erdogan.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The broadcaster has about 500 million euros in its war chest for acquisitions, Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's RWE has solid funding until the end of the decade, Chief Executive Peter Terium told a Sunday newspaper, brushing aside concerns over the utility's financial health.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Iran opened talks with Siemens and Rolls-Royce over energy investments, the Financial Times reported, adding no deals had been struck.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Volkswagen executives in the United States have promised restitution within a month for American franchise dealers damaged by the carmaker's diesel scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing dealers.

AIRBUS

Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The first delivery of a new version of Airbus's A320 jet to Pegasus Airlines has been postponed following the thwarted coup attempt in Turkey, the European planemaker said on Saturday.

Separately, Iran has expanded its search for aircraft and is looking to order dozens more jets while it continues to try to overcome hurdles to deals worth some $50 billion with Airbus and Boeing, Iranian officials and Western industry sources said.

KION

Up 3.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The forklift truck maker affirmed its full-year guidance after reporting a 21 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Down 7.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The container shipping group slashed its operating profit guidance for the year, saying freight rates were significantly weaker than expected.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF JULY 18:

IN: DEUTSCHE BOERSE (tendered shares)

OUT: DEUTSCHE BOERSE

EX-DIVIDEND

DMG MORI AG - dividend 0.60 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)